Carol Silva, Livermore
I oppose the authorization of the execution of an Amended and Restated Disposition, Development and Loan Agreement (DDLA) with Eden Housing, Inc. for development of the Downtown Multi-family Housing Site, which the City approved for the transfer of property to Eden Housing in advance of the expectant date for the property transfer. The City Council passed this resolution at their May 23, 2022meeting to prevent a future City Council from moving the location of Eden Housing.
I want to thank all the people who signed the referendum against the resolution. This referendum is needed so that the City Council’s resolution can be reversed, which would allow a new Council majority to move Eden Housing’s massive 4-story buildings from across L Street’s 4-story Legacy apartments to a nearby location, but off the city center. Also, a big thank you goes to all the people who gathered signatures for the referendum against this resolution.