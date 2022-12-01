Tania Panarello, Livermore
First, in the spirit of the Thanksgiving/Christmas season, I’d like to thank each one of you for who you are and what you contribute to our commUNITY.
I’d also like to thank the Independent for printing my letters, as well as other letters of varying opinions.
Also, I forgot to mention that if Greg Scott or anyone else would like to talk or more directly express their opinions, I welcome your comments (no marketing or junk email, please); email is best: pgbum255@yahoo.com, or Instagram: @tanpanontherun. I will also gladly meet up with you in person just to talk or share ideas.
I realize that I really put myself out there in my last letter, but I am tired of hiding behind masks and walls, of being ashamed or embarrassed. I just want to be more authentic, more genuine, in talking with people. In talking with others more and expanding our social circles -- however casual or close -- we might actually discover we have more in common with others than we think, and with the people we’d least expect. Have a wonderful, awesome, blessed day.
