Richard Ryon, Livermore
I am thankful for:
• The privilege of living in Livermore.
• The ranching and farming our forebears brought to the area.
• The wine interests that settled here and created a world-famous wine region.
• The work of many steadfast citizens and elected officials who tirelessly worked to preserve the small town feeling that is Livermore.
• The picturesque spaciousness of the Livermore valley, with its surrounding hills and open space.
• The ease of getting around this city, well-planned and un-crowded streets and boulevards.
• The architectural standards that city government has established, creating a place that has style and remembers its heritage.
I am not thankful for:
• The former mayor and council that purposely did not follow the will of citizens and the decades of work by former mayors and councils that sought to preserve the small town feel that Livermore has always had.
• The current mayor and council that refuse to get this right. Instead of stubbornly sticking to their preconceived position, they could create open space downtown for all to enjoy for the next 100 years by moving the Eden Housing Project to a more suitable location. They could also enforce accepted architectural standards.
• The arrogance of both these councils for ignoring the wishes of current citizens, and the legacy of former residents and citizens who established this wonderful city through the decades.