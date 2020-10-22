Patrick Weidhaas and George Craig, Dublin
We are two (retired) scientists who welcomed the recent editorial (Oct. 8) in the New England Journal of Medicine titled "Dying in a Leadership Vacuum,” which can be read at https://bit.ly/31jUFdA.
We responded to the NEJM editorial via this letter to Dr. Eric Rubin, one of the editors of the Journal:
Dear Dr. Rubin,
Thank you and the New England Journal of Medicine for your courageous editorial of Oct 8, 2020 condemning the President of the US on his handling of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
We are two scientists who have been waiting for many months for a prominent medical/scientific institution to support Dr. Anthony Fauci's lone voice on the public airwaves. We are aware that you, personally, have been interviewed on at least one major news outlet (CNN) about the NEJM editorial and we applaud you for that.
We also looked at the “Metrics” of your editorial on your website and are disappointed that the number of hits for main stream media is so low.
Our purpose for this letter is to strongly encourage you and your colleagues to schedule further appearances on major news channels (including Fox News!). The voting public needs to hear from experts like you, representing a prestigious medical journal.
Voters must be educated about the horrendous failures of this administration, of their politicization of formerly reputable, non-political agencies like the FDA and the CDC.