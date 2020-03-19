Thank you, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees, for your unanimous decision in accepting Superintendent Bowers recommendation to close Livermore due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. It was the right answer in these uncertain times. We trust in your decision, as elected leaders, regarding our children’s and educators’ health and welfare.
It should not be overlooked that the board’s decision extends to the health and public safety of the broader community in preventing this disease from spreading. The COVID-19 outbreak is an ever-evolving story. It’s up to us as a community to slow the growth of this disease in our Bay Area ecosystem and beyond. By closing large gatherings such as schools, we can only hope that everyone will do their part by limiting their contact through social distancing, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, and staying home when possible.
We need to learn from what’s happened in countries such as Italy. Flattening the curve will hopefully slow the spread of the disease to the elderly and vulnerable, and avoid overwhelming our medical professionals who are at the front lines of this crisis. We shouldn’t have to be concerned that our hospitals are short on beds, ventilators, supplies, and medical staff to manage the spike of patients, like was reported in Italy. We should learn from Italy and other countries by aiding in containment of this before it reaches a boiling point.
Thank you to Superintendent Bowers and the LVJUSD staff for their ongoing assessment of the COVID-19 outbreak and increased cleaning protocols by the custodial staff and teachers. In the spirit of health and welfare of our children, thank you for not disrupting the free meals for those in need. Thank you to the teachers for determining flexible learning opportunities for our students during the closure. Thank you to those coaches (including Granada High School track and field coaches, Noel and Jeremy Mattern) who are providing training guidance to athletes while programs have been suspended.
Lastly, thank you to Ms. Philomena Rambo and the communications team for keeping us informed during these unprecedented times. All of you are making a difference in supporting our students and overall community.