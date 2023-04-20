Tania Panarello, Livermore

I’d like to express my immense gratitude to Brian Maggi for teaching the art of stand-up comedy to a bunch of rag-tag hooligans like myself. Thank you, also, to those who attended our class “final exam”, to Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, Bothwell Arts Center and Bankhead Theater for providing the venues to facilitate this cauldron of comedic creativity.