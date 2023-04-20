Tania Panarello, Livermore
I’d like to express my immense gratitude to Brian Maggi for teaching the art of stand-up comedy to a bunch of rag-tag hooligans like myself. Thank you, also, to those who attended our class “final exam”, to Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, Bothwell Arts Center and Bankhead Theater for providing the venues to facilitate this cauldron of comedic creativity.
I am grateful for the opportunity to make new friends and to commiserate in some much-needed group laugh therapy. It was a blast getting to know more fellow Livermorons and discovering that we had more in common than we initially thought. Many thanks especially to my husband and two sons, who not only often serve as comedic material, but also are my biggest cheerleaders.
Thanks to Brian’s vast personal experience and expertise, I learned that performing stand-up comedy is A LOT HARDER than I ever thought! I foolishly believed that any goofball could saunter up to a mike and ramble off a riff or randomly “bitch and complain” about any old thing, as Brian suggested. While my own performance suffered due to lack of proper preparation, my fellow classmates shone like the stars they were becoming.
Brian Maggi’s passion for comedy drove home his lessons for laughs throughout the six weekly sessions of the LVPAC Comedy Workshop I attended. I wish I could have done his teaching justice; after the show last Thursday night (April 13th), I was CONSTANTLY thinking about what I could’ve done differently.
All in all, I now have a much deeper appreciation for the art of stand-up. I also agree with Brian Maggi and Bankhead’s Executive Director, Chris Carter: We all need more laughter, now more than ever. As we emerge from unbelievable challenges, like a seemingly endless pandemic and constant political and social upheaval, we need to stop taking ourselves so seriously and embrace the healing power of laughter -- and to share in that laughter with others. Swedish supergroup ABBA sang, “Thank you for the music.” So, I say to you, Brian Maggi and my fellow classmates, “Thank you for the laughter!”-- though I think I’ll stick to writing.