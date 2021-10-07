Tania Panarello, Livermore
I'd just like to give a shout out to all the folks at Tri-Valley Haven for all the work they do for our community. Thank you so much!
I'd also like to thank all the volunteers who gave so generously of their time and effort last Saturday (Oct. 2) at the Tri-Valley Haven Pace for Peace. It was nice to finally be back running races in person and in community with others.
It was actually running years ago that helped me to cope with the trauma of date rape. Fortunately, I was able to fight off my attacker and escape, but the broken trust and lack of respect for my body and soul damaged me for years. Running, to this day, helps me to cope with challenges, decompress and talk to God.
As a teen, my husband spent time in a shelter with his mom and two siblings. His dad was mentally ill, and that illness manifested itself in the form of physical and verbal abuse. Today, my husband, also a runner, is a wonderful father and role model to our two teen boys, and most important, a loving, supportive partner and friend to me.
Please support wonderful organizations like Tri-Valley Haven and Shepherds Gate, at trivalleyhaven.org and shepherdsgate.org. Thank you again!