I want to thank the Mayor and Livermore City Council for their thorough deep dive into the Central Park Plan (CPP) referendum and review at the Aug 26th meeting. What I learned once again is that the pushers of this referendum have lied to the community about absolutely everything. This was proven at the council meeting by the questions they could not answer, but the city was able to answer due to the staff’s detailed analysis on the language of the CPP "referendum." I was very impressed with the professionalism and consideration our city leaders and staff have shown the obstructionists, even when they called their analysis a filthy name which made the audience feel like they were watching propaganda broadcast like CNN or MSNBC. Please in 2020 vote NO on the CPP initiative to prevent a five-year delay, thousands of dollars in costs to businesses, and so much more negative results and tell the obstructionists the people have ONCE AGAIN spoken.