Laurie and Bill Herbert, Pleasanton
Guns continue to get into the wrong hands. A man is shot in a confrontation about cars doing donuts; a 15-year-old girl dies from a gunshot wound near Las Positas College; gunshots are heard near the Pleasanton Police Department and later the victim is found with bullet holes in his car. These devastating events all took place in the Tri-Valley during the last two weeks.
Thankfully, city leaders are working toward solutions. On Monday, April 25, the Livermore City Council voted in a Safe Firearms Storage Ordinance, joining the cities of Pleasanton and Dublin with similar ordinances. It is simple: all guns in all residences must be stored in a locked container (i.e. gun safe) or using a trigger lock.
These ordinances will potentially prevent school shootings, homicides, and unintentional gun deaths. However, the biggest impact will be on suicides, as suicides account for two-thirds of all gun deaths.
Thank you, Tri-Valley city leaders. Thank you, Livermore Valley volunteers, with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
If you own a gun, lock it up. It is the law. Trigger locks are available for free from the police department. Do your part to keep guns out of the wrong hands. The life you save may be someone you love.