J. Yang, Dublin
I want to belatedly thank two of the best organizations in the Tri-Valley — Open Heart Kitchen and Children’s Emergency Food Bank — for keeping low-income individuals and families and vulnerable seniors fed before and during the COVID public health emergency. Their services and the kindness with which these services are offered exemplify true generosity of spirit. In more ways than they may ever know, they have made a huge difference in the lives of others.
I am most familiar with their work with local seniors. For those seniors who were isolated for an extended period of time, they provided a sense of connection, community, and hope. The dedicated staff and volunteers deserve our gratitude for everything they have done and continue to do. I was asked to give special thanks to some OHK workers past and present: "Dancing Michelle,” Jody, Sharon, and Christi. Rick Snowden, the director, and guiding force behind CEFB, should also be acknowledged.
All of us would like to see poverty and hunger eliminated. Until we can achieve that goal, however, it is comforting to know that we can count on these two wonderful groups to do what they do so well.