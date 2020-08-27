R. Jo Molz, Blankets for Kids, Pleasanton
I want to thank all the wonderful people who have been helping us with Blankets for Kids.
Since we have been sentenced to staying at home, these lovely people have volunteered their time to get fleece blankets ready for others to tie. So, we’re still in business. In ordinary times, there are over 350,000 abused and neglected children. During these last months, there are many more.
A soft, cuddly blanket can be a welcome gift, so a big thank you to volunteers.