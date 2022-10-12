Charles Meier, Pleasanton
Charles Meier, Pleasanton
I want a congressman who feels it’s his or her duty to understand my, and many others’, beliefs and put those ahead of his or her own personal aggrandizement and wealth accumulation. And, that’s not Swalwell!
He likes living the high life. Swalwell and some campaign members recently spent $57,000 on travel to Miami and Paris, staying at the finest hotels and dining in the finest restaurants. He won’t answer questions about his relationship with Fang Fang, an attractive Chinese national believed to be working with the Chinese Ministry of State Security. He is against school choice; he strongly opposes keeping God in the public square. He strongly opposes vouchers for school choice; he opposes the Second Amendment’s absolute right to gun ownership; he strongly favors a pathway to citizenship for illegal aliens; he opposes expanding the military; he supports no photo IDs to vote; he strongly supports the Green New Deal but opposes clean energy nuclear power plants. He is rated “Hard Core Liberal” by OntheIssues.com.
We need a congressman who is center left or center right on most issues to get this country back to working together. And, that’s not Swalwell!
