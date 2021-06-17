Brendan Cooper, Livermore
Joan Seppala's editorial on page 4 of the June 10 edition of The Independent is laughable.
She claims to not be a part of "a small group of wealthy elites," but nothing reeks of upper-class white privilege than her statement in that op-ed: "...the focal point of downtown" (the housing being built downtown is hardly in a focal point area) should not be "...market rate (or) affordable housing.” Gross.
This is the kind of talk that comes from people who want Livermore to remain in the 1960s, rather than to see Livermore grow and evolve and remain relevant, as so many of us now clearly do. In the 50 years I have called Livermore home, I have never trusted Ms. Seppala's vision, and I still don't.
It's all about her ego, and that's really not Livermore.