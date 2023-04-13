I don’t write many letters anymore because frankly I don’t see the point as once did. The papers and most media outlets are full of commentary on what is wrong with America. There’s no shortage of blame, hyperbole and quotes that start with “we need to do this,” or “this mess we’re in is because…”
Well, I could be wrong about this, but you can track most of our societal problems on just one thing-one word-MONEY! In our country billionaire donors and large corporations are calling almost all the shots behind the scenes. They have bought our political system, and for quite cheap! People you’ve never heard of have agenda’s that have nothing to do with helping average people.
In the paper last week, a writer blamed most of our problems on 60s youth, wow! Nothing about a senseless war, racial injustice, environmental damage, govt. corruption, or corporate injustices. At least the 60s had millions participating in democracy making a difference.
Power never relinquishes power on its own. Change is brought by shaking things up, getting into “good trouble.” I wonder how different America would be if people back then never took to the streets?
Here are a few examples of why the influence of money is the real and biggest reason for problems in America…Did you know many corporate lobbyists now participate in or actually write legislation? Did you know one man with billions behind him has picked the last 3 Supreme Court justices? Another is corporate consolidation; I always thought competition made America stronger. Now there’s media consolidation, retail consolidation, banking consolidation, agricultural consolidation etc. The press uses to be a network loss, part of doing business on the public’s airwaves. It’s now a big money, trading “Cronkite” types for Tucker Carlsons. In America we use thousands of chemicals that are banned in Europe. Maybe it’s because of all the former Monsanto and DuPont executives working for government agencies, and vice versa. These are just a few!
I was a kid in the 60s, but I wish for America to return to a time when millions rise up regularly in peacefully and persuading elected leaders to listen and act for us. Our system is malfunctioning not because of people in the streets putting fear in government officials seeking re-election, but because our politicians fear mega-donors turning off the money-tap or funding their challengers.