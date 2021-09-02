Greg Scott, Livermore
When those around us and we ourselves are hungry will we change our minds? I mean really, desperately hungry. When we are persistently famished personally will our thinking change? We are smug about hunger. It could not possibly happen here in America or to us, after all the food is in the grocery store, food bank or food pantry. And it must be plentiful in the United States, for 31% of our post-harvest food is thrown out.
Consider that presently millions of acres of crop lands in California are receiving 5% of their surface water allotments. Farmers then rely on groundwater. The Central Valley Aquifer, under one of the most productive agricultural regions in the world, is collapsing - literally. So much water is being pumped out of this aquifer that the land is subsiding and crushing the steel casings of wells, rendering them useless. Additionally, well after well is going dry in the San Joaquin Valley even when at a depth of 1,100 feet. (Arax, "The Well Fixer's Warning", The Atlantic).
There are 35 major aquifers on earth, including the Central Valley Aquifer 17 of them are in trouble. We know this by data and its analysis from GRACE (Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment) satellites. Much of this depletion has to do with withdrawals. It also has to do with enhanced droughts from human-induced climate disruption reducing groundwater replenishment.
Human emissions of radiative reactive gases ("greenhouse" is another phenomenon entirely - convection) are causing more prolonged droughts in many parts of the world. (Contractor, et al., Journal of Climate, 2021). Over one million individuals are in famine in Madagascar, mostly in the drought-stricken southern part of the island. This is billed as the first human-induced climate disruption famine.
At the current rate of drying in California, how long can we use one gallon of water to grow one almond? How long can we continue to use 275 gallons of water to produce a 750 milliliter (1/5 of a gallon) bottle of wine?
We are not going to meet President Biden's goal of a 50% emissions reduction from the 2005 peak year by 2030. Not realistic and not happening. We will have to deal with the resultant insufficiency of water. Perhaps, with the consequence of less food produced, in our hunger we can just get drunk on wine and keep our water-food-climate-disruption fantasies.