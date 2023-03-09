The new state laws regarding housing do not specifically mention “Affordable Housing” nor mention any financial help from the state, who is pushing the myth of building “affordable” homes. State government is forcing small cities to build far beyond their capability to support all this housing, without any financial assistance, or insisting that this new housing be affordable. This impossible situation demonstrates how out of touch the state government has become.
Pleasanton is being pressured for Stoneridge Mall to convert existing retail into 360 housing units, with 500 condos already going in where Cost Plus was. Directly across the freeway are 500 luxury units underway in Dublin (behind Ross) with 300 more “Low Income” units coming under the BART walkway. The “Downtown Dublin” farce includes another 1,300+ units, crammed into the West Target shopping center. This will be 2,660 units in a small radius, already gridlocked with daily traffic.
Recent winter storms showed how inadequate the Tri Valley’s infrastructure actually is, with neighborhood floods, mudslides, flooded roads and power outages. This area was originally a SUBURB, so was not meant to provide for (or absorb) the amount of housing the State is pushing! Who will pay for the upgrades to sewer capacity, storm drainage, trash, police, water service, inadequate power grid, additional schools (with existing ones already overcrowded) and staggering levels of traffic on our inadequate, crumbling roadways?
The market determines the cost of housing. It’s obvious building more housing has NOT brought prices down whatsoever, another myth. With the lack of tech jobs in the area, how will your kids live 10 years from now? How will they afford a home, unless they inherit?
With Climate Change a global priority, packing more people into the Tri Valley will create more problems than solve them. The RHNA numbers are unrealistic, despite their bullying of City governments they have ‘no choice’. Re-zoning “blighted retail” property to housing is a popular urban concept, but Stoneridge Mall is NOT “blighted retail.”
It seems obvious our state officials had their campaigns funded by Builders, to support laws which only benefit market rate developers. City Council campaigns were won by feeding the “Affordable Housing” fairytale to voters. Projects like “Downtown Dublin” (1,300+ high density housing) is unaffordable tenement housing, disguised as a “walkable destination.” Do not believe these myths!