Greg Scott, Livermore
Aramis, one of the musketeers in the novel, “The Three Musketeers,” written by Alexandre Dumas, kills humans with the tool and ability of a metal sword.
The namesake Aramis Solar Project, on the other hand, will destroy the habitats of and kill red-legged frogs and other organisms by the installation of metal, glass, semi-conductor, and lithium-ion materials by heavy equipment for the operation of solar-electric panels on North Livermore Valley terrain.
Biodiversity is essential for the human food web and for the ecosystem services necessary for our survival. The human food system and its attendant biodiversity is the system of most priority because of the threat of human-induced climate disruption from carbon emissions, soils degradation from human manipulations, and from habitat losses caused by developments and other overall ecologically non-beneficial land uses.
Three-fourths of the carbon on the Earth is in the soils and upper crust. One-fourth, and increasing by human emissions, is in the atmosphere. Solar electric reduces emissions, however it does not ‘fix’ or retain carbon. To solve our predicament, we must not only reduce emissions, we must also remove carbon from the atmosphere.
The carbon cycle is not well understood. Current carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) technologies are not feasible for achieving carbon net-zero. We cannot afford to sacrifice precious lands on the pathway to atmospheric carbon reduction solutions. The answer to a better carbon balance between the ground and the atmosphere is most likely in the conservation, preservation, and restoration of lands, soils. and habitats like those of the North Livermore Valley Study Area.
We are trying to resolve our 21st-century situation with 19th-century or previous mentality: exploitation, extraction, and desecration. This is not going to work.
Aramis, the musketeer, had insatiable ambition and arrogance. At the finale of Dumas's Le Vicomte De Bragelonne it is inferred that Aramis, reluctantly, may have cried. It will be us, too, as communities, and as individuals, in the aftermath of the swashbuckling spoils of solar-electric energy, who lament the loss of the North Livermore lands if the development of the Aramis Project is built.
Inspired by the late-California-native writer William Saroyan, who said it takes a dull nerve not to be awed by Yosemite, I say it takes the sensitive nerves of aware individuals to be awed by the wonder and ecosystem-service potentials of a spared North Livermore Valley.