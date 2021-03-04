Matt Gilbert, Livermore
Recently, Alameda County approved a proposal to develop an industrial-scale solar project in north Livermore.
The Aramis project, as it is called, has met intense opposition with some Livermore locals who have appealed to the Alameda County Board of supervisors the decision to use the agricultural zoned land for the industrial power plant. Proponents of the project have touted that this land will generate enough clean electricity to power 25,000 homes, produce 400 union construction jobs, and contribute $200k to property taxes.
Alternatively, if this land were zoned for residential use, the 410 acres for the Aramis solar project could be divided into more than 1,500 single family homes or more than 8000 affordable housing units. These units could house 5,000 to 20,000 residents and generate more than $20 millions in property taxes annually. The value of the land for the Aramis site would be immense if it were zoned for residential use; at the time of this writing, Zillow lists only four lots for sale in Livermore under two acres that are zoned for construction of a residential structure: two roughly one-eighth of an acre lots listed for nearly $400,000 dollars and two nearly two-acre lots for $900,000 to $1 million.
At this price of $500,000 to $3million per acre, the Aramis solar project site would be worth $200 million to $1 billion, though it is reasonable to expect the larger value if smaller lots are drawn.
The 100 MW solar project would produce 200 GWh of electricity each year, which is valued at just shy of $15 million per year. This is a paltry 1.5% return on the possible $1 billion value of the land, ignoring the additional costs of constructing and operating the site entirely. So, why can Intersect Power afford $1 billion worth of land to produce $15 million worth of energy every year? Because the site is zoned for agriculture. This zoning artificially reduces the value of the land, letting businesses like Intersect Power reap the benefits.
If Livermore were to rezone the land for residential use, it would be uneconomic for Intersect Power to develop their power project in Livermore, just as it is currently unaffordable for 80% of Bay Area residents to afford to buy a home of their own. However, rezoning these 410 acres could be among the first steps to solving Alameda county’s housing crisis.