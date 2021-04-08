Greg Scott, Livermore
"The board of supervisors recently took an informed and bold step to enhance agriculture and open space resource in North Livermore with their approval of the Intersect Power Aramis Agrivoltaics Project."
Now the Aramis Solar Project in North Livermore is the "Aramis Agrivoltaics Project" by declaration of Dr. Larry Gosselin ("North Livermore Moving Forward", The Independent, March 18)?
Let's be "informed" about Dr. Gosselin's 'agro-eco greenwash' propaganda. Building the Aramis Solar Project is going to involve heavy equipment and pile drivers which compact the soil. Soil is a carbon sink. Compacted soil results in lower organic material (OM) and water holding capacity in the soil because of reduced pore space. This will be measurable. Reduced OM means more carbon into the atmosphere, since OM is 42% to 58% Soil Organic Carbon. This is not what you desire for any type of agriculture or biodiversity aspects, an example being insect decline, like that of 1,600 California indigenous bee species, 70% of which are ground dwelling.
Agrovoltaics requires the steel pipes driven into the ground be longer than otherwise. This is considerably more expensive, especially over 350 acres of solar panels. Another important factor is what is called Ground Coverage Ratio (GCR). GCR is the ratio of ground covered by solar panels in a single-axis horizontal tracking array when at solar noon, to open ground to an equivalent point on a solar panel on the next horizontal axis. A utility-scale solar-electric producer needs this ratio as high as possible for profit via not causing excessive shading on other rows of panels. An "agrovoltaics" grower in between panel-axes wants this ratio as low as possible. Competing objectives are in play.
Has any of this been addressed in the plans for the Aramis Solar Project?
The solar-electric energy is part of the electricity supplied to us for 80% above the national average rate for electricity. This rate is going to increase because of the infrastructure building for solar fields in addition to the new safety infrastructure required for wildlands-to-housing interfaces, such as for our "North Livermore neighbors" who live on Cedar Mountain in the Del Valle watershed.
The approval of the Aramis Solar Project is an obsequious decision beholden to money and greed by the Alameda County Supervisors and our bought-and-paid-for-politician Supervisor Haubert, with support from political sycophants. It was not in any way an "informed and bold step."