David M. Rounds, Livermore
When I first heard about the Aramis solar project, I found it laughable that county leadership would believe that 320,000 solar panels in North Livermore was consistent with the language and the intent of Measure D.
More study only served to reinforce my incredulity around this development’s compatibility with Measure D. Plus, there are many insufficiencies in the DEIR. Here is just one example from the Scenic Route mitigations proposed in the DEIR.
The DEIR says that scenic quality will degrade from high to moderately high and moderately high to moderate, depending on which view is being considered. This determination is inadequate.
Apparently, the assumption in the DEIR is that the hills can be seen over the top of the screening and the screening is visually attractive, so the impacts are not significant. The county's own description in the DEIR of Local Visual Character counters this assumption.
The grasslands sweeping up to the hills with occasional oak trees, cows and buildings is what make this a unique scenic route. The very act of putting solar panels covering the grasslands renders it impossible for the Aramis project to mitigate the significant impact to the scenic corridor. If putting up a screen of trees and shrubs to "hide" the panels is considered adequate mitigation, then Highway 880, back when the median and shoulders were covered with oleanders, must have been considered a scenic corridor too.
This draft EIR does not mitigate the visual impacts, because it is impossible to do so for this type of development on this unique landscape. And there are options in East Alameda County for solar development that do not involve covering scenic corridors and preserved agricultural land with solar panels.
The recent study conducted by an expert solar siting company for the Friends of Livermore identified significant areas of opportunity for both utility scale and distributed solar projects. Specifically, this study identified 16 parcels that could be grouped into three distinct areas totaling 756 acres with space for a potential of over 135MW of solar power. None of these parcels are on land that is protected and scenic like North Livermore. Additionally, five parcels of developed land totaling 233 acres were identified with the potential to produce over 38MW of distributed energy.
The county should be looking for solar energy solutions on already developed or marginal land, not in the North Livermore Valley.