Jim Schmidt, Livermore
It is uncanny how some of Bob Woerner’s accomplishments reflect the city seal.
Woerner’s years as a physicist at the Livermore Lab gives him deep appreciation and valuable insight to this very important aspect of Livermore. The grapes on the seal could represent Bob and the city’s strong successful efforts to keep the large operation at Concannon functioning, as well as supporting current efforts by the city, working with Alameda County, to bring sewer services badly needed by our many fine wineries.
Perhaps most significantly, Woerner was the key driver behind a land swap that created the downtown Stockman’s Park. By creating a park honoring WWI veterans, the Stockmen’s Association allowed the legally-required, low-cost housing to be moved from downtown to the Stockman-controlled land on Pacific Avenue. This land swap broke the (years-long) log jam on starting construction downtown, and motivated voters to approve the downtown plan by a two-to-one margin last March. Stockman’s Park, delayed by the pandemic, will open soon.
The accomplishments above were certainly not Bob’s alone - he works effectively with leaders in Livermore and throughout Alameda County, and he works well with all citizens. I have seen his strong support for the many cultural arts and science groups in Livermore. I urge the reader to go to Woerner4Mayor.com and view his very extensive list of endorsements. Key endorsements are Mayor Marchand, and all of the City Council, Alameda County Commissioner Scott Haggerty, and all of Livermore’s representatives and senators of California and National government.
Bob’s extensive scope of expertise is a great asset for Livermore. In his eight years in elected Livermore service, Bob has served on an impressive number of boards, commissions, and committees throughout Alameda County and beyond. Livermore is lucky to have a public servant of his experience and accomplishment offer to continue to serve Livermore.
In closing, I believe the East Bay Times says it best, “Hand down, Woerner for Livermore mayor.”