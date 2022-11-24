David Jonas, Livermore
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”
David Jonas, Livermore
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”
Take Back Livermore can teach a master class in this Third Reich propaganda technique.
TBL ran a display ad in the 11/17 issue of The Independent to thank its slate of candidates for, among other things, “standing up for Democracy.”
(The cost of that ad is a pittance of the $378,000+ that TBL spent on our elections overall.)
“Stand up for Democracy” is code for “Perpetuate the lie that City of Livermore undemocratically threw out the signatures of the voters who signed the Eden Housing petition.”
(TBL spent over $100,000 to collect those signatures, not included in the figure above.)
This is a cheap, clumsy over-the-top falsehood that TBL continues to spread.
Since the most effective way to combat lies is with facts, here they are:
- On 5/27 TBL’s attorney sent the proposed referendum to Livermore’s City Attorney.
- On 6/9, the City Attorney notified the TBL attorney via email that the actions challenged by the proposed referendum were “not eligible for referendum.”
- Despite this explicit legal guidance, TBL proceeded with the petition drive, knowing that the referendum was illegal.
- Guided by the advice of the City Attorney, the City Clerk rejected the petition signatures.
The decision to reject the signatures was grounded in law and precedent; it was not political, partisan or discretionary, as TBL has shrilly claimed.
TBL hoped to create a flagrantly dishonest narrative that the City acted “undemocratically” by rejecting signatures from a petition drive for referendum that TBL knew was foredoomed.
While many Livermore voters swallowed this lie, the majority spit it out, as the election results show.
As long as the TBL (or whatever they call themselves tomorrow) and The Independent continue to spew lies, the fight to counter those lies with facts will continue as well.
