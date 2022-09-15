Trish Munro, Livermore
Every year elected officials and city staff from California cities gather to discuss topics of mutual interest. This year, 479 cities represented by over 4000 people attended the CalCities Conference in Long Beach.
SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Trish Munro, Livermore
Every year elected officials and city staff from California cities gather to discuss topics of mutual interest. This year, 479 cities represented by over 4000 people attended the CalCities Conference in Long Beach.
The sessions offered included: Climate Action Plans in Practice, Applying for Federal Infrastructure Funding, Promoting Civic Debate, Creating Youth-Friendly Cities, Ending Poverty (that is an optimistic title!), Creative Solutions to Reducing Homelessness, Supporting Local Small Businesses to Raise Community Capital, Dealing with Deferred Maintenance, and Supporting Housing in Your Community. Do the topics sound familiar? The conference is a good reminder that though every city thinks it is unique, the problems we face are remarkably similar. Yet the conference also shows how creative and varied different cities can be in approaching these common problems.
One of the most interesting sessions was titled Community Capitals Policing: Rethinking Public Safety by Creating Healthy Communities. Community Capitals Policing is a program under the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department which acts as a catalyst to take under-served neighborhoods and transform them into thriving, welcoming communities. How? The program, in partnership with residents, businesses, and non-profits, funds projects that develop seven different types of societal capital: human (individual), political, economic, physical infrastructure, social networks, natural resources, and cultural assets.
Those projects range from ALL IN Eats, which uses the model of the circular food economy to engage people and organizations, to The Dig Deep Farms Food Hub, which is a commercial kitchen, food aggregation and distribution center, to sports programs and community celebrations.
Livermore has a range of similar local programs; this session offered comparisons to those existing programs, along with ways to think about further developing them. In other years, Livermore has shared its successes and innovative programs with CalCities. Sharing our various experiences with others allows us all to learn and improve, for the benefit of our communities. Beyond the shared information, it was inspiring and encouraging to gather with so many people working toward a better California future. Here’s to success for all of us!
