Owen Brovont, Livermore
The spring 2021 edition of the Livermore Official Community Newsletter, on page 2, revealed that for all practical purposes, the City (meaning the City Council) is going ahead with reconfiguring the East Avenue Corridor despite the enormous relevant opposition that has been voiced over the last few months.
The article said, “A future phase of the study will include installing temporary improvements, such as paint and traffic delineators, along East Avenue to test and evaluate the alternatives and gather additional public feedback.” It goes on to say, redundantly, “The temporary alternative improvements will allow the community to experience the proposed roadway improvements firsthand and provide feedback to City staff before long-term permanent improvements are constructed.”
Does the City (meaning the City Council) really think the residents of Livermore are that stupid? Once the changes are made “just for test purposes” they will become permanent because they are already there! It is a form of Three Card Monte, a shell game.
Evidently, the City (meaning the City Council) will do what it damn well pleases irrespective of the significant public expression of opposition to any specific City (meaning the City Council) anointed project. With respect to the East Avenue corridor, the real motive is much less about public safety and far more about creating bike lanes as part of the campaign to get residents out of their cars and despite the significant negative impact on residents on and near East Avenue – another simple case of misdirection by public officials. Once again the City (meaning the City Council) has demonstrated its arrogance in ignoring sound arguments in opposition to a City (meaning the City Council) desired project.
One is motivated to wonder if we should begin to anticipate the construction of a local gulag to incarcerate dissident voices that argue against projects like the East Avenue reconfiguration, the Eden housing project and squandering $2.75 million on “consultants” – especially $1 million on a consultant to help the City (meaning the City Council) to communicate more effectively (meaning more persuasively) with the citizens of Livermore?
A question, only half in jest, is: “are we approaching the point where, like the national capitol, a 10-foot fence needs to be erected around City Hall to protect it from whatever unidentified group may thought to be threatening?”