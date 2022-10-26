Ridolfi Adrienne, Livermore
This is a continuation of my “Cavalry is not coming” letter. I wrote that letter to the editor to rebut the Eden housing project. I’m not sure that the Livermore City Council or its citizens are totally aware of what LOW-INCOME housing will bring to this tranquil town. Being originally from New York City, I chose to volunteer to gather signatures to stop the building of the Eden Housing Project. According to the City Council, the two people who started the referendum knew it was DOOMED from the beginning, which was simply not true. The eight thousand plus signatures gathered from Livermore citizens meant absolutely nothing to our city council. How dare they! They should have stepped back and thought to themselves that eight thousand plus citizens is a big deal and they should have reassessed their decision. Instead, the city sold the property and loaned Eden 7 million dollars (of our taxpayer money), put out a beautiful flyer of the Eden Housing with citizens sitting at tables in front of the project (how nice), but what a fantasy! There is no room to put tables or anything else, for that matter, in front of the building project. Our city council totally disregarded the voice of the people! The people who signed the referendum did it SOLELY to have a say in Livermore’s future, but are now denied. I will say at this point, due to personal experience while living in NYC that we will need a much larger police force, officers in every school, elementary through high school and police on every corner of Livermore. There will be future referendums to raise money for our police force. Please keep fighting to change the location of Eden Housing! The Livermore citizens MUST be the cavalry, because our city council simply is not!!