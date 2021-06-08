Greg Scott, Livermore
The late, great visionary, inventor and geometer Buckminster Fuller had a shiny-four-foot diameter metal ball upon which he would illuminate condensation of his cast breath and exclaim, "There! There is the relative thickness of the Earth's atmosphere!"
He resoundingly made his point about how vulnerable life on our planet is with our reliance on the thin veil of gases above and around us.
We are dangerously jeopardizing this protection. We could pave the North Livermore Valley entirely with solar panels, and still, in 2028 or thereabouts have met or exceeded an inventory of human-emitted radiative active gases that will result in a 1.5 Celsius degrees (2.7 Fahrenheit degrees) average global temperature increase since the start of the industrial revolution (circa 1750).
Such an average temperature increase is disastrous. Already, from 2003 to 2019, atmospheric water vapor has increased by 10% from resulting warming. This portends for extreme monsoons in South Asia as revealed by modeling that correlates with an historical record of 900,000 years of sediment deposits in the Bay of Bengal. The consequences of this will greatly affect 1/5 of humanity, including the largest democracy on our planet - India.
The Biden Administration approved around 1,200 oil and gas drilling permits in its first three months, almost equivalent to the drilling permits granted in the last three months of the Trump Administration. The Biden Administration is also quietly pushing for a 160,000 barrels-a-day drilling project outside of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. This is the equivalent of bringing 66 coal-fired electrical generating plants online.
Two big problems here: First: we are destroying the biodiversity and biogeography we are dependent on, and second: we are accelerating a change in the atmosphere which will greatly diminish our future well-being. Both will catastrophically reduce our food production within a decade.
By current trends humans will consist of over nine billion individuals by 2050 and we will need to produce - at the end of thirty more seasons -70% more food (United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization statistic). Agricultural yields will decline with reduced biodiversity and more erratic weather patterns.
Forty-one percent of our human-emitted radiative active gases in California are from transportation, while 18% are from electrical energy generation (including 7% from out-of-state electricity imports). The destruction of ecological integrity and resilience for utility-scale solar fields is going to save us? Think again.