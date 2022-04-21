Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
I would like Eric Swalwell to spend some serious time helping his colleagues understand how dumping trillions of dollars into questionable stimulus programs is the core of why we are suffering mind-boggling inflation and heading straight toward a recession. The Biden administration uses deflection to keep focus off of the self-inflicted failures that have dogged it since its first day. Ukraine is the perfect foil, as displayed by the response any questions asked about rising prices are met with: "Putin's price hikes". The administration somehow thinks we haven't been paying attention for the past 14 months. The current estimate is that inflation has added more than $5000 per family in yearly expenses (so far). There is also a frightening rise in neocon voices calling for ever more risky involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, Swalwell included.
Mr. Swalwell, whose main campaign contributions come from out-of-state law firms and lobbyists, has grown steadily distant from his primary responsibility: our congressional district. Some of his notable projects include: Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act, and Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act, etc. All noble causes, for sure, but he has done nothing to protect our southern border, stop government overreach on Covid restrictions (in fact he recently pushed for imposing masks on air travel indefinitely), or government spending us into this economic spiral.
The good news is in November we will be given the opportunity of ending his 10-year political career by electing Steve Iyer. His background and positions are impeccable. I encourage voters to really take a little time to research the candidates before they put the usual "oh I know that name" check in the checkbox. It's pretty easy.