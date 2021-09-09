Brian Lewis, Livermore
We need new candidates to run for mayor and two city council seats in the Livermore City Council election in November 2022.
The current council is stuck in the mud, unable to look at other locations for Eden Housing. The public should encourage appropriate candidates to start considering a run for office in the coming year.
It is shocking that the city council will not meet to consider alternatives, such as a common-sense approach that benefits both residents and Eden Housing. They should be looking at alternatives that provide more housing and parking for residents while preserving the downtown.
The City Council is NOT representing us!