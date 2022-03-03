Doug Mann, Livermore
What more can be said about Livermore’s downtown development mistakes and unforced errors? It is well known that our Council has had ample opportunities to make better choices. So, what have we discovered over the last few years?
We learned all about Eden Housing. This company, with the folksy sounding name wants to construct the next set of downtown apartment towers. It is not the community based, benevolent non-profit organization that you might want to imagine. Instead, it comprises at least 13 corporations and at least 58 LLCs engaged in wide ranging operations. The CEO makes $359k through just ONE of these entities, with a fully loaded and highly paid executive suite (https://nonprofitlight.com/ca/hayward/eden-housing-inc). They are in this for themselves, not us.
We learned that no amount of public input could sway our Council to undertake any alternative direction on downtown development, other than the one they already have in motion. They’re not even satisfied when they DO get their way - architecting the well-known Bait and Switch (BS) plan that went beyond even the worst-case scenarios of their coveted Measure P. The bewildering reality is that it would be so much easier for them to just support the residents’ wishes.
Wouldn’t it be nice to feel like we have a Council that is pulling for us again? It’s one thing to have a selfish Corporation masquerading as a saint. It’s another to have our elected officials enable their deeds instead of working for us.