Deborah McQueen, Livermore
The City’s recent newsletter sent to the public entitled a Downtown Progress Report, sensationalizes aspects of the Eden Housing downtown project with panoramic views of the architectural drawings that exaggerate the size of the park and playground. The massive Legacy Apartment buildings across the street fade into an improbable mountainous backdrop. Short of flying a drone over the property, the view in their newsletter is one that no one will ever see. The City attempts to stimulate interest in the public by stating that Eden’s project will feature rooftop solar panels, and water efficient fixtures, as if they were luxury amenities instead of the mandatory legal requirements by which they must abide.
The city has not allowed for robust public engagement regarding the Eden Housing project, which most citizens want moved off the downtown super-block to another location. The city has done many wonderful things in Livermore (the Library, the New Civic Center, and the revitalized downtown area, to name a few), but its 17-year struggle with the downtown catalyst site continues to be its nemesis. The city perseverates in referring to Veterans Park as a large public park. This is misinformation. It is a 59’w x 359’ long corridor, approximately the width of a five-lane street. Once sidewalks and landscaping are installed there will be even less grassy area. If pets are allowed in Eden Housing and at Legacy, grass will be required for doggy business. Legacy and Eden have 352 units combined. The occupancy should average out to 3 people per unit. The math shows that more than 1,000 people will be residing in the two residents combined. Dog owners will undoubtedly be using this narrow grass corridor twice a day for their pets. National Statistics show that 38% of US households own dogs. Therefore, there could be over 134 dogs requiring walks and their own ‘green space’. With COVID still highly visible in our rear-view mirrors, the city should think twice before encouraging families to lay down picnic blankets in this area.
The City’s newsletter should only be used to inform the public of what is planned and what will be happening in Livermore. Instead, it comes across as a hard sell propaganda piece distorting the actual truth about the impact of these developments, traffic, parking, human density and open space.