Greg Scott, Livermore
Fossil fuels are our 'heroin.' We are reckless addicts who care little about the bleak current and future scenarios from our wanton habit.
Are we able to change this perilous destiny? On Oct. 31 the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26 (Conference of the Parties), commences in Glasgow, Scotland, ironically the country birthplace of James Watt, who added a condenser to Newcomen's steam engine and thus initiated the Industrial Revolution and the baseline for rising global temperatures from the ensuing massive increase in the combustion of carbon-containing fuels. No necessary significance will come of this conference unless the two largest radiative reactive gas emitters - the United States and the People's Republic of China (PRC) - greatly, and for the long-term, reduce these emissions. This may be labeled Malthusian. I remind the reader that Thomas Malthus (1766- 1834) did not have the availability of pictures from San Francisco's Planet, Inc. satellites - each about the size of a toaster - together taking a 'selfie' of all 540 million square kilometers of the Earth's surface in four spectra every twenty-four hours.
We can see the changes and we know the probable outcome, as exemplified in the 2021 Noble Prize in Physics: half shared by Syukuro Manabe, for developing climate computer models, and to Klaus Hasselmann, who developed a particular model based on Manabe's work; the other half of the award went to Giorgio Parisi, whose work in complex systems applies to many phenomena - including climate. "Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced." (James Baldwin). The statistics and intentions are fatalistic. T
he PRC plans on building 247 Giga (billion) Watts of coal-fired electrical generating capacity in the next few years. That is six times the existing coal-fired electrical generating capacity of Germany - Europe's largest economy by far. The U.S. is accelerating its "post-pandemic" fossil-fuel consumption also. The required solution is a cooperation between the U.S. and the PRC on this problem. We must stop being antagonistic toward the PRC. Both countries, and the entire planet, need to solve the climate disruption problem.
I am not saying we need to trust the PRC, I am saying we need to work together and stop the dangerous competition, otherwise we are truly doomed.
(Credit to Michael Klare, professor at Five College, Hampshire College, Amherst, MA.)