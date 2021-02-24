K.E. Froeschner, Livermore
It seems a real shame that a city whose population consists, at least to a fairly large extent, of some of the most brilliant minds on the planet cannot come up with a better plan for its City Center than standard, ugly, multi-level garages, massive blocks of residential housing without adequate parking, park areas which are little more than token green spots and too small for any recreational use, and a constrained site for what had been hoped to be a wine-country hotel.
Everything about the Downtown Plan in its current altered state is wrong. The Council needs to rethink its downtown proposal. If Eden housing cannot meet the terms of the original agreement, the contract should be cancelled.
The community will work with you to come up with something that is inspiring and practical.