Last week, the City lost another legal battle when the California Court of Appeal rejected the City’s motion to dismiss Save Livermore Downtown’s appeal in the Eden Housing lawsuit. Despite the California Attorney General attempting to put his thumb on the scales of justice by filing an amicus brief in the case, the Court of Appeal saw merit in the appeal and rejected the motion to dismiss.
This latest case is over a February decision by Alameda Judge Frank Roesch, who has had his decisions overturned on appeal 44% of the time – 2.5 times the average overturn rate for a California judge. Judge Roesch had a second decision overturned on appeal in Livermore regarding Garaventa Hill’s lawsuit. Moreover, this is the same judge who, in 2020, was disciplined by the Commission on Judicial Performance for a “lack of dispassionate neutrality and the courtesy to others that is expected of judges,” namely for being an ‘activist’ judge who issues rulings based on his desired outcome, not on the law.
In his February decision, despite the proposed Eden Housing project violating multiple aspects of the Downtown Specific Plan, Judge Roesch ruled that he would not prevent a city from violating its own rules, what he termed ‘deferring’ to the City. His ruling means that none of the regulations a city puts in place have an enforceable legal effect, such as Livermore’s Downtown Specific Plan, which cost the taxpayers over $500,000. The Court of Appeal found his logic flawed in the Garaventa Hill case, where the Council, led by John Marchand, hid information from the citizens to approve a developer’s project, and now the Appeals Court found sufficient concern in the Eden Housing appeal to hear the case.
In the last decade, the City has repeatedly ignored its citizens to favor developers, first under Marchand and now under Woerner. It is, therefore, no surprise that a large number of their campaign contributions were from developers or unions – including Marchand taking money from Legacy Apartment’s Senior Managing Director after he approved their project. But don’t worry, he assures us that gift was a “contribution as a private citizen”.
The people deserve a Council that listens to and works on behalf of the citizens, not developers or other special interests. In November, please elect representatives that will work for us. Elect Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer, and Ben Barrientos.