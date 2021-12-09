In 2018 the Livermore City Council chose Eden Housing to build a moderate- and low-income apartment project on the old Lucky site. Eden Housing then modified the city’s proposal to only contain low-income, very low-income, and units for the homeless. They portray themselves to the city as good stewards for low-income housing projects. The reputation for other similar Eden projects within the Bay Area says otherwise.
Eden Housing operates more than a hundred properties in the Bay Area according to their website, four of which are in Livermore. Reviews for their properties list numerous complaints, including mold, pests, vermin, non-working fixtures, dirty and littered common areas, rude and uncaring staff, and inadequate parking. Many of the reviews say their properties’ condition is so bad it is often unlivable; some include photographs documenting the problems. Eden Housing is not BBB accredited, and they have a one-star rating with them. Yelp likewise has a one-star overall rating for them, with two stars being the highest rating of any review. It appears their properties start off nice, but as they age problems appear, and Eden doesn’t seem to address them.
Interestingly, according to their tax filings, for at least the last few years, this “non-profit” has had an income well over their expenses, i.e., they are making a very good “profit”. For the years 2016 to 2019, their income totaled $211 million, while their expenses totaled only $68 million. In those years, they spent less than one dollar for every three dollars they brought in. When their 2020 filing is available a similar pattern is expected. That is money they should be using for upkeep of their properties. Will their Downtown Livermore property have the same fate?
In 2018, the Council made a poor choice when they chose Eden Housing. It is time the Council fixes their mistake.