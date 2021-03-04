Phylis Couper, Pleasanton
There is no solid direction coming from anywhere about COVID-19, no verifiable documents to peruse.
There is no empathy from the government or health departments for those who have lost their jobs and businesses, because the government and health department employees still get their paychecks.
Mandates to wear face masks and practice social distancing are egregious violations of our First Amendment rights. The Department of Justice recently issued a Statement of Interest brief: ‘There is no pandemic exception, however, to the fundamental liberties the Constitution safeguards. Indeed, “individual rights secured by the Constitution do not disappear during a public health crisis.” These individual rights, including the protections in the Bill of Rights made applicable to the states through the Fourteenth Amendment, are always in force and restrain government action.’
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that less than 1% of people will die from COVID-19, and 98.8% will have mild or no symptoms at all. A letter signed by hundreds of doctors was sent to President Trump pointing out that the draconian dictates from Governor Newsom are causing far reaching disasters treating non-COVID-19 illnesses, in loss of income, and emotional stress beyond the norm.
Professor David Nabarro, Special Envoy for the WHO, stated that the WHO does not advocate lock downs. which are causing widespread destruction and deaths.
The word ‘essential’ applies to our daily lives, our jobs, our children’s educations, and our health, the continuation of our normal daily life, and is a peaceful demonstration. We need to be understanding, but we also need to do personal research to find the actual facts of this virus for ourselves. The lack of providing provable, factual reporting on COVID-19 by government and medical officials is the very reason we must do our research.
Governor Newsom was asked to release the facts about COVID-19, and he said no because, “They are too confusing, and they (the people of California) wouldn’t understand them.”
Aside from being the most insulting slam against Californians, Newsom and the Medical Board of California have seized this virus as a way to push the fear factor to the maximum.
It’s time for the people to peacefully protest by opening their businesses, home schooling or private schooling their children if the unions keep public schools closed, and re-entering society: shopping, sports, vacations, and family gatherings.