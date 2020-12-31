Phyllis Couper, Pleasanton
People are upset, angry, and frightened.
There is no solid direction coming from anywhere on this virus. There are no verifiable documents to peruse. It’s all been verbal dictate. There is no empathy from the government or health departments for those who have lost their jobs and businesses, because they still get a paycheck.
No wonder the young people brush it off and go on with their lives. There is no sold base to help them cope.
Mandates to wear face masks and practice social distancing are egregious violations of our First Amendment rights, thus are illegal. The word essential applies to our daily lives, our jobs, our children’s educations, (and) our health. All depend on the continuation of our daily essentials. Peaceful demonstrations being allowed includes our legal, constitutional right and need to resume these daily essential activities.
The Department of Justice recently issued a statement of interest brief, ‘There is no pandemic exception, however, to the fundamental liberties the Constitution safeguards. Indeed, “individual rights secured by the Constitution do not disappear during a public health crisis.”
These individual rights, including the protections in the Bill of Rights made applicable to the states through the Fourteenth Amendment, are always in force and restrain government action.’
Governor Newsom’s meet (sic) in close proximity with no masks for at least four hours demonstrates the falseness of dictates issued on Californians that masks, distancing, and imprisonment in homes will stop Covid-19. If he believed people are spreaders, why did he dine, unprotected, with a large group of people, and not quarantine them and (himself)?
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that less than 1% of people will die from Covid-19, and 98.8% will have mild or no symptoms at all. A letter signed by hundreds of doctors was sent to President Trump pointing out that the draconian dictates from the governor are causing far-reaching disasters for treating non-Covid illnesses, in loss of income and emotional stress beyond the norm.
Professor David Nabarro, special envoy for the WHO, stated that the WHO does not advocate lock downs, which are causing widespread destruction and deaths.
We need understanding, but we also need personal (sic) research to find the actual facts of this virus for ourselves. The lack of providing provable, factual reporting on Covid-19 by government and medical officials has proven untrustworthy.