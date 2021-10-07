Greg Scott, Livermore
"Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. [...] This is not a way of life at all, in any true sense. Under the cloud of threatening war, it is humanity hanging from a cross of iron." (The late Republican President Eisenhower, 1953).
This last Sept. 23, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the $768 billion National Defense Authorization Act for 2022. $740 billion is for the Pentagon budget, which is $25 billion more than President Biden requested, and $28 billion is for nuclear weapons under the U.S. Department of Energy. With any luck this all will protect the Taiwanese Pratas Island from the People's Republic of China's (PRC's) aggression and invasion, though that is doubtful. Last Friday and Saturday, the PRC flew a total of 77 warplane flights into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone.
The U.S. has a federal deficit of over $28 trillion, and has $768 billion a year to spend on the military? This is what we do not have: $350 billion a year for adequate and affordable access to healthcare; affordable and available childcare; sick leave and family leave for workers; dental, hearing and vision care under Medicare; or any significant action toward climate disruption.
The American people don't matter to Democrats U.S. Senator Manchin (West Virginia) and Senator Sinema (Arizona). Senator Manchin made $4.5 million since 2011 on his family coal business and receives the highest donation amount from the oil and gas industry in the U.S. of any congressperson. Senator Sinema is busy getting checks not exceeding $5,800 from corporate interests to defeat President Biden's Build Back Better Act (BBB). The American people, especially the American children, are losing to political power and greed. Who cares? The BBB is unlikely to ever pass, or get the funding threshold, to be effective.
Kudos to the members of the Progressive Caucus for having the courage not to pass the bipartisan infrastructure framework before passage of the BBB. Unfortunately, zombie America has little clue as to the decades of influence these bills, and their surrounding actions, involve.