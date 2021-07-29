Greg Scott, Livermore
"Hello Somebody!" salutes Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) to the campaign crowds for Progressive Nina Turner in Ohio's 11th Congressional District. Notwithstanding one's sentiments about AOC, it is an important message of inclusion counter to Republican voter suppression laws recently passed and the exclusion through money by Democratic Party moderates.
This election in Ohio is a critical juncture for the Democratic Party. The main bulk of the Party is steered toward the influence of money. Hillary Clinton is endorsing Turner's less qualified candidate, Shontel Brown, who is backed by Big Oil, Big Pharma and Big Banks. South Carolina Congressman Jim "Uncle Jim" Clyburn, instrumental in turning Joe Biden's flailing presidential bid around, is campaigning for Brown.
Congressman Clyburn has received more money from pharmaceutical companies than any other member of Congress. No wonder he is vehemently against Medicare For All. It is profits over the well-being of people and correlates with the mode of moderates in the Democratic Party. This has manifested in the flailing prowess of the Democrats to lead: with inflation outpacing wage gains, the rise in violent crime and no reasonable overall immigration policy - much less adequately and honestly addressing the climate change disruption and accelerating wealth/income disparity problems.
The ineptness of the Democrats will be demonstrated when they probably lose the majorities in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in 2022. President Biden will then become a lame duck president, though many think he already is.
If Democrats manage to squelch Nina Turner's bid for Congress, then most Millennials, born from 1981 to 1999 with the oldest now turning forty years-old, will realize they have been had. The Millennials are in class stagnation: burdened by debt - especially student debt - high mortgages or rents. The above-mentioned difficulties will not bode well for them.
The schism in the Democratic Party between Progressives and the moderates will render the Party increasingly feeble. The Baby Boomers, born from 1946 through 1964 and have just over 49% of our nation's wealth, make up the majority of the moderate faction. Democratic Boomers seem to have a greater nostalgia for a post-World War II America that was and no longer is - as do the Republicans - than concern for their progeny.
If Nina Turner doesn't get to Congress the Millennials, poor and working class will be even more paralyzed.