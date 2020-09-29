Greg Scott, Livermore
Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has been nominated for the Supreme Court by President Trump. Barrett was nominated by Trump for the Circuit Court in 2017 and confirmed by the Senate, largely along a party-line vote.
It is anyone's right, judge or prospective judge, to be a member of any religion, or religious cult or sect they choose. A religious test for any office is unconstitutional. It is also the right of the American people to know the organizations, clubs, churches, religious sects or cults, or any other groups that a prospective or acting judge may belong to. How Barrett chooses to love and serve God is her business. How she is going to serve as a Supreme Court justice is the people's business.
DailyMail.com found a picture of two of Barrett's children, one adopted and one biological, on People of Praise's website publication "Vines and Branches." All archives of this publication have since been removed and all articles with mention of Barrett have been scrubbed. Why the secrecy? Why not have transparency if People of Praise is a good, forthright group?
It is most probable that Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court will be confirmed before the presidential election. What will happen in short order after the election, assuming the Supreme Court is not forced to pick the next president in a non-unanimous decision like Bush v. Gore in 2000, is that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, will be repealed. Millions more will cease to have healthcare and be added to the 12 million who lost their healthcare in the coronavirus pandemic.
The real reason Barrett was nominated is to dismantle Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision making abortion legal. Barrett clerked for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who, in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, wrote a minority opinion, joined by three other justices, that Roe v. Wade should be rescinded.
By right, some women choose abortion. Are we are going to return to “coat hanger” abortions? Concern for the postnatal must balance with concern for the prenatal.