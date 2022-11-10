Election Day is over. We have cast our ballots and, in many cases, are still waiting for results across the state, the country and here in Livermore. Some of us will be deeply disappointed, afraid of the future, and angry. Some will be relieved or even delighted. How can we, whatever the results, go forward? What can we agree on?
For me, the Preamble to the Constitution, which serves as the mission statement for the United States, also speaks to the local level. It reads: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
Surely, we can all agree that the values and principles stated there hold true for Livermore. Those principles are:
• That the power of community comes from all of us, with our diverse stories, interests, and identities. Together we form a patchwork quilt, a spicy stew, a tapestry. Together we all have a voice in our future.
• That we are a community, not only individuals. At the beginning of this country, the Articles of Confederation failed. The Constitution created one nation. In Livermore, too, we are stronger when we strive with trust and goodwill to create a better government and engaged community.
• That the role of government—at whatever level—is to work toward justice, tranquility, well-being, and protection.
• That of these roles, justice—that is fairness—is the foundation of the rest. Without a broadly agreed on sense of justice, we cannot trust each other or our society. Locally we have the ability to work together to build trust in each other and our community.
• That the goal of society is freedom and equality so that every individual can flourish. When the constitution was written, of course, that freedom existed for a very small subset of the population. We have, over the life of this country and with much struggle, expanded that subset to include—in theory—all of us.
Whether the future is more expansive, enabling us to create a better community for all, is in our hands. May we have the will to bravely go forward together.