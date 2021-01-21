Ginger Iglesias, Livermore
The letters of Jan. 14 perfectly illustrated the enormous divide those of us who believe in equality, democracy, and the Constitution, and those who are members of the cult of Trump and prefer authoritarianism.
Patrick Weidhaas wrote a powerful letter about the storming of the Capitol, in which he challenged those on the far-right as to what their defense is regarding this shameful and violent self-coup attempt based on a lie. There were several letters from these rabid Trump supporters, and not one of them addressed the insurrection. They wrote their letters as if it were business as usual and nothing had happened to make them stand back and question their fervent belief in “Fearless Leader” and White male privilege.
Russ Greenlaw wrote an easily debunked screed about climate change. A television show several decades ago proves his point, never mind what science tells us. Then, David Pastor took on the pandemic with a bizarre and twisted rant about illegal immigrants. Sorry, but locking children in cages is not having a handle on anything but cruelty and racism.
John Iahommedieu, not to be topped, went on about Trump keeping us safe, Democrats are communists - the usual blah, blah, blah of far-right extremist grievance. Of course, there’s always Owen Brovant. I haven’t been reading his letters, but I forced myself to give it shot in case he actually addressed the riot.
I could only stomach the first paragraph, but it didn’t seem like he was going to write about it. If he did, then my apologies. A couple more letters about the latest fad of impeaching Newsom, and that was it. Nothing about one of the greatest threats to our government since the Civil War.
However, there was a poignant and heartfelt letter from Ruth Gaston. To think that she had gone through Kristallnacht, then watched as thugs and criminals stormed the Capitol looking for representatives to kidnap and possibly murder breaks my heart. One of those men wore a shirt with Camp Auschwitz on the front and staff on the back.
I can only imagine the painful memories dredged up when Ruth Gaston, Mr. Weidhaas, and Arnold Schwarzenegger saw those blood-chilling scenes, but they had the courage to address it. Denial is not the solution.
Accountability is essential to healing our nation, but we’ll see if these Trumpies have that same courage.