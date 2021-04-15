Janet Chance Buckley, Livermore
It just seems like we go on forever, with Livermore residents asking for input on Downtown plans for housing and development. We go to community meetings, fill out forms, write letters and so forth and the feedback is conclusive with residents asking for open space in our main area, with housing not the emphasis and yet, the council and commission throw out a smoke screen of not even intending on doing anything that they ask response on. It is pretty well documented years ago ,as now, that we don't want to fill up open area with high-rise beehive homes.
My family came to Livermore in the late 20's, lived in and made making Livermore residency something all people could enjoy. I know what my father, and uncles did. They worked hard in the downtown and watched it grow. They are now gone, but their properties remain, and my husband and brother are still an active part of making Livermore a good family town. Family livelihoods focused around a downtown and community growth that would still have a workable downtown. Cramming housing in an area in the center of business life is not what makes a community livable. The open space has been what all polls show. It is what is needed and wanted. Please let's not pretend to humor residents along asking for development input, when it seems, as has been done now in the past, the deals have already been made.