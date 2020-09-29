Marty Birk, Pleasanton
Mayoral candidate Karla Brown says that she doesn't take special interest money
to help finance her campaign for mayor.
Well, get a load of this. She took what is likely the largest campaign donation in the history of Pleasanton politics from the Jamieson Company, the quarry operators in Livermore. They donated $4,000 to Karla Brown's campaign.
The Jamieson Company have been outspoken opponents of Pleasanton's various attempts over many years to evaluate the potential for development on Pleasanton's East Side. Councilmember Brown voted as recently as March of this year to not even consider to study the idea. Her vote was made in spite of the fact that the city council had voted in March 2019 to prioritize East Pleasanton Planning on the council's two-year work plan.
From my point of view, a $4,000 campaign donation is pretty special and indicates a lot of interest from the donor. Keep in mind that the vast majority of political contributions in the history of Pleasanton politics are less than $100, and you can appreciate the significance of a·whopping $4,000 donation.
I'm all for keeping special interests out of Pleasanton politics - I wish Karla Brown agreed with me. The $4,000 campaign contribution from the Jamieson Company to Karla Brown's coffers is the very definition of special interests.