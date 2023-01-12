“Now that the Twitter files have been made public, we all know beyond the shadow of a doubt about the collusion between the FBI, DNC and the Biden administration to suppress the truth about the Hunter Biden laptop.” (David Ott, “Mainstream Media, Big Tech, FBI and Dems Lie, Cheat and Steal Democracy”, Mailbox, 1/5)
The logical flaw in the above statement is “we all know,” which is the fallacy of argumentum ad populum or “appeal to the people.” Mr. Ott nor I speak for “all.” Where are the support facts for this “collusion”? Twitter did wrongly suppress stories about the Hunter Biden laptop. This somehow gives credence to the propaganda of the New York Post articles on the same topic?
I do not disagree with Mr. Ott’s fundamental premise that the Democratic Party, Democratic politicians, and Joseph Biden have done, and continue to do, a lot of damage to the United States. Joseph Biden has a long career of this with examples, such as not allowing Anita Hill to corroborate her story in the U.S. Senate nomination hearings of Clarence Thomas for the U.S. Supreme Court; the 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, which propelled the U.S. to incarcerate over 2.2 million individuals; and the 2005 Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act, which did not include student loans (after then-Senator Biden brought two student loan organizations to Wilmington).
We should be fair here. The Republican Party, Republican politicians, and Donald Trump have done, and continue to do, a lot of damage to the United States also. Donald Trump and some Republicans have undermined the American institution of elections with baseless claims the presidential election of 2020 was “stolen.” This falsely called into question the integrity of Republican state secretaries of state where Mr. Trump won (e.g., Ohio) to states where Mr. Trump lost (e.g., Georgia and Arizona). Mr. Trump criminally called the Georgia Secretary of State and asked for votes, which is under prosecution in Fulton County, Georgia.
It is both the Republican and Democratic parties that are doing damage to the United States. We cannot continue to afford National Defense Authorization Acts like the most recent one for $858 billion, which is more than $45 billion than the Biden Administration requested. Politicians of both major parties in Congress voted for this.
“We have met the enemy and he is us.” (Caption from a 1962 Pogo cartoon).