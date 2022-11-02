Deborah McQueen, Livermore

In last week’s Independent, David Jonas claimed that Marchand’s campaign donation improprieties were mere “mistakes” and that he, David Jonas, had also made mistakes on campaign filings. This argument is a distraction. Let’s refocus the issues on Marchand’s choices, not Mr. Jonas’s shortcomings. The public learned about Marchand’s Legacy donation in June 2021. However, it took Marchand sixteen months of scratching his “thinking spot” to devise an excuse.