Deborah McQueen, Livermore
In last week’s Independent, David Jonas claimed that Marchand’s campaign donation improprieties were mere “mistakes” and that he, David Jonas, had also made mistakes on campaign filings. This argument is a distraction. Let’s refocus the issues on Marchand’s choices, not Mr. Jonas’s shortcomings. The public learned about Marchand’s Legacy donation in June 2021. However, it took Marchand sixteen months of scratching his “thinking spot” to devise an excuse.
What is the difference between a mistake and an excuse? A mistake is an “action or judgment that is misguided or wrong,” and an excuse is “a reason or explanation put forward to defend or justify a fault or offense.” Livermorians are not Livermorons. They don’t believe Marchand’s excuse that his finance manager accidentally conflated David Eichler’s Senior Managing Director of Legacy Partners donation (who built the four-story apartments in Livermore’s downtown) with Legacy Real Estate on Second Street. They believe that Marchand artfully tried to make it look like a donation from Legacy Real Estate rather than a personal donation from David Eichler.
His second excuse is that he claims he filed for an in-kind donation from Attitude Aviation for his 2018 campaign “on page 29 of form 460 Schedule C, on August 1, 2018”. However, line 29 doesn’t say anything about Attitude Aviation. It says Mony Nop. So Marchand makes a new excuse and throws Mony, his prior campaign manager, under the bus. Additionally, Marchand claims no impropriety from Attitude Aviation on donations by two women from Danville, affiliated with Attitude Aviation, who donated nearly 5K each to Marchand. The readers must understand that Attitude Aviation has profited excessively from policy preferences at the airport, run by the City, during Marchand’s tenure. Donations from these women look suspiciously like money laundering from Attitude to Marchand for continued political favors.
Marchand’s latest excuse regarding his deceptions in the Garaventa Hills lawsuit shows his underhanded leadership style. He lied (intentionally withheld information) and cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars in lawsuits. These issues are not “mistakes,” as Mr. Jonas would have you believe, but carefully crafted deceit to preserve the power of a local oligarchy that supports Marchand. Marchand is a developer’s sell-out. Some say that Marchand has more experience than Mony - but God knows, it’s the wrong kind of experience. Wouldn’t Livermore rather have an honest candidate, a little wet behind the ears, than a Benedict Arnold?