Glenn Stewart, Livermore
In a letter to The Independent on July 7, 2016, former Mayor Marchand stated, “Our greatest successes come when we work together.”
In 2016, the City Council selected Lennar Multifamily and Presidio to develop 8.2 dirt acres without inviting input from the community.
The City Council had already decided to build an eastside hotel (Presidio) and high-rise condo buildings (Lennar) next to Blacksmith Square on the 8 acres of prime real estate without input from Livermore residents.
The City was moving forward without a master development plan, and as far as most of us know, without consultation with urban planners. Guess our past and present City Council members have experience in urban planning.
Councilmember Bob Woerner in June 2017 proposed to the Downtown Development Steering Committee that a hotel and its parking should be bifurcated from the planning of the rest of the downtown development site.
This is exactly what the City Council approved 5 years ago.
The City did engage three consultants regarding the feasibility of a hotel in the downtown. Consultant #1 said to work with a hotel developer on parking needs. Consultant #2 said a hotel need to engage and activate the community, have character and a fit that reflects the community consensus. Consultant #3 said a 125-room hotel would need a 2000sf conference room, as meeting space as a way to fill rooms. Rakesh Patel of Presidio said either a westside or eastside hotel is feasible. He was asked if timing (to build a hotel fast) were not an issue, would a westside hotel work. He said, “Yes.”
At several council meetings, residents were urging the council to increase public participation through workshops. Community workshops for Downtown redevelopment began in Sept 2017.
Workshops results indicated the majority of residents favored a westside hotel, were concerned about increased traffic congestion, lack of parking, community character, open-space, new retail uses, cultural facilities with housing dead last.
In 2018, the City Council approved a huge 5-level L-Street conventional parking garage, 4.5 story Eden Housing on the westside, and a 4.5 story boutique hotel on the eastside of Livermore Ave.
Did you know that openness and accountability go hand-in-hand with local government transparency?
How many of you reading this letter think that there has been transparency from our past and present City Councils?
Residents should put public officials into office, who work for the best interests of the community.