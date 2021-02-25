Vivian Guzman, Livermore
I think that the newest plans for Eden's Housing in Livermore's Downtown are deplorable!
I don't feel that the needs and views of most of the Livermore inhabitants were given careful consideration! Where is the green area (that we voted for), so that we would be able to enjoy walking, sitting, and visiting with friends and neighbors, and where the children would be able to play? What about the promised housing for teachers, firefighters, and police? Do our opinions, perspectives and votes count at all? Apparently not!
Also, adequate parking is a very big problem!
The plan should reflect the desires and needs of the community of Livermore residents, and this plan does not!