James Hutchins, Livermore
Unless something changes, it looks like our charming Livermore Downtown is going away, piece by piece.
The former Lucky site is being developed into a large three- and four-story apartment complex, with two massive buildings 42% larger than the four moderately sized buildings we were previously promised. Veterans park will be substantially smaller, with only a third of the green space promised. The city intends on building a “4.5 level” garage, with 5 story tall elevator structures, on L Street, a quarter block from First Street, which will dominate the skyline and the current historic downtown buildings. The City Council recently approved making half of all parking spaces in downtown parking garages only eight feet wide, overriding their own Planning Commission’s recommendation. This was done in a feeble effort to add more parking. The net result of this change is a paltry 50 additional spaces. Residents and visitors attempting to park their SUVs or trucks will find it difficult at best to utilize these spaces. More than half of all vehicles sold in California last year were classified as “light trucks”, which includes vans, SUVs, and pickups. In fact, new full-sized pickups are wider than these new spaces and cannot legally use them. Better solutions exist for parking, including robotics. It’s clear that the Legacy apartment building on the Groth Site is a preview of what will come if Eden Housing’s new proposed plan is allowed to move forward. Tall canyons, heavy urbanization, reduced parking, and increased human density will now define downtown.
The City has the discretion to consider another builder. If the new proposed building doesn’t meet the requirements of our City’s Downtown Plan, the City can choose not to approve this building. At this time the City is operating with a development agreement that went to the Planning Commission, but didn’t go to the City Council.
Since Eden Housing hasn’t, nor will they be able to meet the City’s parking requirements, the City Council has the right to deny this project from moving forward. Additionally, Eden Housing exceeds the density limit of 55 units per acre. With 130 units on a less than two-acre parcel, they are well over 55 units per acre. Since Eden Housing has failed to meet these requirements, it appears that the city does have the discretion to deny moving forward with Eden Housing’s proposed building plans.