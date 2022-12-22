Daryl R Carlson, Livermore
A response to my Dec. 8 letter accuses me of “poisoning the system.” Since I have for years been battling an effete caste of wealthy swells who use their affluence to undermine democratically elected city officials—through perpetual deceptive newspaper ads, an unlawful voter initiative, and constant abuse of the courts—I find that puzzling. Who is the actual villain here? Their objective prevents the city’s overworked and underpaid families from attaining the dignity of affordable housing as long as humanly possible.