Greg Scott, Livermore

"For those horrified by the 'Canyon' effect of the new downtown, avoid the area, take a drive in the country or visit a real park." (Daryl Carlson, "Milk Train Doesn't Stop Here Anymore", The Independent, 8/4). This is the vision of "an exceedingly well-run city with excellent planning and financial skills"? (Mary and Jay Davis, "The Right Referendum!", The Independent, 7/28). 