"For those horrified by the 'Canyon' effect of the new downtown, avoid the area, take a drive in the country or visit a real park." (Daryl Carlson, "Milk Train Doesn't Stop Here Anymore", The Independent, 8/4). This is the vision of "an exceedingly well-run city with excellent planning and financial skills"? (Mary and Jay Davis, "The Right Referendum!", The Independent, 7/28).
Isn't the idea for this central Livermore area to be a regional draw? Staring at a 130-unit "affordable housing" complex is going to strike that chord? How dare anyone oppose the downtown Eden Housing Project? "You got mud on your face, big disgrace / Somebody better put you back into your place, do it!" ("We Will Rock You", song by Queen).
"The owner of the paper [The Independent] and her rich cohorts are trying to convince you that the most important thing in the world is to have a large open park in the center of the city." (Rion Causey, "No More Elections", The Independent, 8/4). I don't know Mr. Causey, therefore a brief introduction: I have been homeless around Livermore for over 6 1/2 years and have only been recently housed. I will match wits with anyone who thinks they know the desperation of homelessness and the housing crisis. I was acquainted with six homeless who died during the pandemic in Livermore and there were at least four others whom I did not know. I wrote in this paper about Carl Feighner, who had worked here at Sandia National Laboratories for over a decade and a half and then was homeless in his pickup truck for 10 years. Carl died from this lifestyle. Not being one of the "rich cohorts," I can tell you all this: The downtown Eden Housing Project is in the wrong place, and it doesn't solve the socioeconomic injustice of the housing crisis with an executive director that makes $415,000 per year and the 17 top-salaried consuming 40% of the payroll. How does the bottom Eden Housing salaried echelon afford housing? These inequities only accentuate the problem.
"Tell me, what is it you plan to do / with your one wild and precious life?" (Mary Oliver, "The Summer Day"). For posterity, it remains to be seen what you do with the heart of your city, Livermore.